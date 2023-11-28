ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Foods that can worsen your acne

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Acne can be a result of many factors but certain foods can sometimes aggravate the situation.

Foods that can aggravate your acne [Allure]
Foods that can aggravate your acne [Allure]

Keep in mind that scientific research on this topic is ongoing, and not all studies agree on specific associations.

Recommended articles

However, some common culprits that some people believe may contribute to acne include:

1. Dairy products: Some studies suggest that dairy, particularly skim milk, may be associated with acne.

The hormones present in milk could potentially contribute to acne development.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. High-glycemic foods: Foods that quickly raise blood sugar levels, such as sugary snacks, white bread, and other refined carbohydrates, may contribute to acne in some people.

These foods can lead to increased insulin levels, which may influence the development of acne.

3. Chocolate: While the link between chocolate and acne is not well-established, some people report a connection between consuming chocolate and experiencing breakouts.

4. Fatty foods: Some research suggests that a diet high in saturated and trans fats may be associated with an increased risk of developing acne.

5. Processed foods: Highly processed foods, including fast food and packaged snacks, may contribute to acne due to their high levels of additives and preservatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Iodine-rich foods: Excessive iodine intake has been linked to acne in some studies. Foods high in iodine include seaweed, iodized salt, and certain seafood.

It's important to note that individual responses to these foods can vary, and not everyone will experience worsened acne from consuming them.

Additionally, other factors such as genetics, hormones, and skincare habits also play a significant role in the development of acne.

If you suspect that certain foods are affecting your skin, consider keeping a food diary to track your diet and any changes in your skin condition.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Other signs of depression you didn't know about.Sergey Mironov/Getty Images

Apart from sadness, here are some signs of depression you didn't know about

Why your heart is beating faster than usual. Science Photo Library/Getty Images

13 reasons your heart is beating faster than usual

Fruits that help with your mood [Pinterest]

8 fruits that can help you with your mood swings

How cycling affects men

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count