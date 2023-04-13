6 foods that can help women get pregnant faster

The foods you eat, along with other factors like lifestyle and stress levels, can boost a woman's chances of getting pregnant and her overall health.

Research has suggested that nutrients present in foods are associated with improved fertility (particularly in females). They can also help women healthy during the beginning of their pregnancies.

Making healthy choices and changes while trying to get pregnant can help your stress levels and provide some control during a time when circumstances feel overwhelming.

Here are six foods women can eat to make them pregnant faster:

Avocados

Avocados are full of Vitamin K, potassium and folate that assists the body with so many things— vitamin absorption, blood pressure regulation and more! They also have monounsaturated fats (healthy fats) that offer tons of dietary fibre and folic acid, which we know are crucial during the early stages of pregnancy.

Fruit

Antioxidant-rich foods like fruit and berries are high in vitamin C and folic acid, which provides healthy fetal growth after conception. Raspberries, blueberries, among others, contain natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, two components that greatly improve fertility for women.

Salmon

To pile on more healthy fats, salmon offers loads of protein and valuable omega-3s that improve fetal development throughout pregnancy. Men can also benefit from eating salmon for its high levels of vitamin D and selenium, two components that raise semen levels and enhance overall health. Keep in mind, it’s best to purchase wild-caught salmon to decrease the presence of mercury, which can be harmful to pregnancy if too much is consumed. To be safe, limit your salmon intake to once or twice a week.

Egg yolk

Most people ditch the yolk of the egg to cut back on calories, but yolks contain vitamin B and essential omega-3s. Yolks also contain folic acid which helps the body create red blood cells and help to maintain embryo development after conception.

Beans

Beans are high in fibre and protein, which can help improve ovulation. Studies have shown that replacing animal protein with vegetable protein can reduce the risk of ovulatory infertility. This legume is also an excellent source of folic acid, a vital component that aids with conception and helps in healthy embryo development.

Leafy greens