6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure


You are what you eat.

Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against blood vessel walls. The heart pumps blood into the arteries (blood vessels) which carry the blood throughout the body.

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, means the pressure in your arteries is above the normal range. In most cases, no one knows what causes high blood pressure. What you eat can affect your blood pressure.

  • Processed foods

Manufacturers of processed foods add a high amount of salt either a preservative or for taste. This will help increase the shelf life of the product to help save some money, but it comes at the cost of your health.

It is advisable to avoid processed foods such as chips, pickled goods, pretzels, peanuts, popcorn, frozen mixes, ketchup, dressings, and others.

  • Fatty foods

According to research, most vegetarians have significantly lower blood pressure as compared to individuals who consume meals high in fats.

Vegetables contain a high amount of fiber as well as polyunsaturated fats, both of which lower blood pressure.

  • Alcohol

An excessive amount of drinking regularly can increase blood pressure levels.

  • Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine which temporarily increases blood pressure after drinking a cup. It is thought that caffeine blocks adenosine, a hormone responsible for keeping blood vessels widen.

  • Refined sugar

Eating or drinking too much sugar foods and drinks contribute to weight gain which increases blood pressure.

  • Baked goods

Packed sweets that may or may not have some decorative icing on them can be a tasty treat, but they often contain salted saturated fats, sugar, and sodium-rich agents. Eating too many pastries, cakes, or even cookies can lead to obesity and raising blood pressure.

