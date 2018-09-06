5 reasons why you should be eating more spinach

news

Spinach is a green, leafy vegetable that contains a high amount of minerals, vitamins, pigments, and phytonutrients.

Pregnant mothers, infants especially are advised to eat spinach daily due to its numerous benefits.

Eating this leafy green veggie may benefit eye health, reduce oxidative stress and reduce blood pressure levels among other health functions.

Improves Eyesight

For good eyesight, one must add spinach to their diet because it is a rich source of beta-carotene, lutein, and xanthene. Beta-carotene is supplied to the eyes by cooked spinach. It can prevent vitamin A deficiencies, itching eyes, eye ulcers, and dry eyes.

Maintains Blood Pressure

High blood pressure patients should eat more spinach because of the high content of potassium and a low content of sodium.

This composition of minerals is very beneficial for high blood pressure patients as potassium lowers and sodium raises the blood pressure.

The folate present in spinach also contributes to the reduction of hypertension and relaxes blood vessels, while maintaining proper blood flow. By reducing blood pressure and relaxing the tension of vessels and arteries, you can reduce stress on the cardiovascular system and increase oxygenation to the body’s organ systems for optimal functionality.

Helps with Fetal Development

Pregnant mothers must eat varieties including spinach for their baby’s development. Folate found in spinach is needed by a growing fetus for proper development of its new nervous system.

Defects like cleft palate or spina bifida may occur due to a deficiency of folate. The vitamin A contained in spinach is advised to be consumed in higher quantities by the mother.

Vitamin A is required for lung development of the fetus as well and can be transferred during breastfeeding, so spinach consumption should be continued after birth as well.

Protects Skin

Different phytonutrients and pigments have been shown to protect the skin from the harmful rays of the sun, including UV rays. These not only protect but also repair the damaged genes to some extent, thereby preventing skin cancer in the long run.

Proteins for Infant Growth

Mothers are always advised by fed with children with healthy meals containing spinach which will give them protein, vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. These nutrients result in proportionate development in their essential growing stages.