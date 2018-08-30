5 symptoms of food poisoning

news

Food poisoning is the result of eating contaminated, spoiled, or toxic food. The symptoms of food poisoning can begin hours or days after consuming contaminated food or drink.

The timing depends in part on the cause of the food poisoning. It can also depend on the amount of food or drink you consume.

Food poisoning may affect just one person or a whole group of people who are exposed to the contaminated food or drink. It depends on how much of the germ or toxin each person consumed. It also depends on how sensitive they are to the germ or toxin.

Symptoms

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Fever

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Weakness and fatigue

