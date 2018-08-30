5 symptoms of food poisoning

Food poisoning may affect just one person or a whole group of people who are exposed to the contaminated food or drink.
The timing depends in part on the cause of the food poisoning. It can also depend on the amount of food or drink you consume.
Food poisoning may affect just one person or a whole group of people who are exposed to the contaminated food or drink. It depends on how much of the germ or toxin each person consumed. It also depends on how sensitive they are to the germ or toxin.
Abdominal pain
Diarrhea
Fever
Loss of appetite
Nausea
Vomiting
Weakness and fatigue
You can take a few simple steps to avoid food poisoning:
Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.
Clean countertops, cutting boards, knives, and utensils before and after cooking.
Wash your hands often.
Don’t put raw and cooked meats on the same plate.
Refrigerate leftover food if it isn’t going to be eaten within 4 hours.
If knives have been used to cut up uncooked chicken, do not use them to cut up other ingredients that will not be cooked.