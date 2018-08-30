Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 symptoms of food poisoning


Health Tips 5 symptoms of food poisoning

Food poisoning may affect just one person or a whole group of people who are exposed to the contaminated food or drink.

  • Published:
Experiencing abdominal pains? play

Experiencing abdominal pains?

Food poisoning is the result of eating contaminated, spoiled, or toxic food. The symptoms of food poisoning can begin hours or days after consuming contaminated food or drink.

The timing depends in part on the cause of the food poisoning. It can also depend on the amount of food or drink you consume.

Food poisoning may affect just one person or a whole group of people who are exposed to the contaminated food or drink. It depends on how much of the germ or toxin each person consumed. It also depends on how sensitive they are to the germ or toxin.

READ ALSO:5 diseases that can be detected through smell

  • Symptoms

  • Abdominal pain

  • Diarrhea

  • Fever

  • Loss of appetite

  • Nausea

  • Vomiting

  • Weakness and fatigue

READ ALSO: 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aid

You can take a few simple steps to avoid food poisoning:

  1. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

  2. Clean countertops, cutting boards, knives, and utensils before and after cooking.

  3. Wash your hands often.

  4. Don’t put raw and cooked meats on the same plate.

  5. Refrigerate leftover food if it isn’t going to be eaten within 4 hours.

  6. If knives have been used to cut up uncooked chicken, do not use them to cut up other ingredients that will not be cooked.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 2 simple ways to nourish your skin using yogurt Beauty Tips 2 simple ways to nourish your skin using yogurt
Health matters: 5 diseases that can be detected through smell Health matters 5 diseases that can be detected through smell
Health Tips: 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aid Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aid
Women's health: Here's why your period is lasting longer than usual Women's health Here's why your period is lasting longer than usual
Photo shoot: Tips on how to prepare your baby for their first photo shoot Photo shoot Tips on how to prepare your baby for their first photo shoot
Bedroom matters: 5 reasons why a guy may not want to sleep with you Bedroom matters 5 reasons why a guy may not want to sleep with you

Recommended Videos

New Study Suggests: Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’ New Study Suggests Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’
Miss Ghana Controversy: 6 beauty queens who were stripped of their crowns or resigned Miss Ghana Controversy 6 beauty queens who were stripped of their crowns or resigned
Health Tips: 5 ways to reduce your risk for kidney cancer Health Tips 5 ways to reduce your risk for kidney cancer



Top Articles

1 Beauty Icons 10 female celebrities with the most beautiful smilesbullet
2 Beauty Tips Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of agingbullet
3 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 surprising beauty benefits of salt waterbullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Dental Hack 5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at homebullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
8 Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding...bullet
9 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 2 simple ways to nourish your skin using yogurt
Dark armpits How to use potatoes to get rid of dark arm pits
Pulse Foods 7 foods that make your buttocks bigger
Health Tips 5 foods that are unsafe for toddlers
Beauty Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips
Health Tips Why mothers weigh their children until age 5
Beauty Tips 5 essential oils to make your skin glow
Hair 7 incredible hair colors you have to try (Photos)
Health matters 5 diseases that can be detected through smell

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
7 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
8 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care...bullet
9 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
10 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet

Beauty & Health

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health
The Dark Side of Beauty Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health
Health and fitness 5 things you should never do before a workout
Adult Acne
Beauty Tips How to get rid of adult acne
Coconut water Here's what happens to your body when you drink coconut water