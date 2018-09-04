5 drinks that causes bad breath

news

Spicy food lovers know how to freshen their breath before leaving the restaurant or leave their home to meet family and friends.

It is very embarrassing to have a conversation with friends or colleagues and find that they're doing a hard lean away from you. It clearly suggests your breath reeks!.

Everyone knows that certain foods like garlic and onions can cause a stink bomb in your mouth, but there are also certain drinks that are especially bad when it comes to your breath.

Coffee

Most white collar workers can start their day without a hot cup of coffee. The caffeine in coffee can dry out your mouth by slowing saliva production, which can lead to bad breath. It is always advisable to drink water after your coffee to set a perfect environment for bacteria to grow.

Alcohol

Wherever, people gather to make merry, beer, wine, and cocktails are not left out. Due to the alcoholic content, it can make your make your breath smell bad and also dry out your mouth and allows bacteria to form. But it also has to do with the smell of certain liquors.

Milk

For healthy growth, it is recommended to add a glass of milk to your diet daily. However, drinking this creamy liquid can cause bad breath due to an excess of hydrogen sulfide in the mouth which leaves a very foul and sour smell on the breath.

Orange juice

The high acidity of this citrus fruit can dry out the mouth.

Soda

Sodas are generally some of the most acidic beverages out there. The potential erosion and mouth drying effect are very present with colas.