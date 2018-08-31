5 reasons to visit the dentist regularly

news

Remove tartar

Tartar, also called dental calculus, is a yellow or brown colored deposit that forms when plaque hardens on your teeth. Because tartar buildup on teeth it is strongly bonded to the tooth enamel, it can only be removed by a dental professional. Regular visits to the dentist help to treat it because it leads to cavities.

Oral cancer detection

Mouth cancer is one of several types of cancer grouped in a category called head and neck cancers. Also called oral cancer, it can be treated when diagnosed at an early stage.

Head, neck, and lymph node checks

As a part of the regular checks, dentist checks your mouth, gums, and tongue for signs or oral cancer, your dentist will also check your neck, jaw, and lymph nodes, located just below your jawline, for any swelling, lumps, or other abnormalities.

If an abnormality is found it could be a sign of a major health issue, and your dentist will alert you to it and refer you the appropriate medical professional.

Keeping bad habits in check

Habits such as chewing ice, biting your nails, clenching your jaw, grinding your teeth, eating particularly sticky or hard sweets, smoking among others can cause negative impacts on your oral health. Visit the dentist regularly for check-ups.

Use your dental insurance benefit

Most workers don’t utilize their dental insurance before the year ends. While specifics may vary by policy, most dental insurance plans will pay for two cleanings/ checkups a year.