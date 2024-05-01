ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 7 jobs that are going extinct in Ghana

Gideon Nicholas Day

As Ghana undergoes rapid technological advancements and societal transformations, traditional job roles are facing an existential threat. The emergence of new technologies and changing consumer behaviors are reshaping the employment landscape, leading to the gradual extinction of certain occupations.

In this article, we explore seven jobs that are on the verge of disappearing in Ghana, highlighting the factors contributing to their decline and the implications for the workforce in an increasingly digitalized world.

With the widespread availability of digital streaming services and online downloads, the demand for physical CDs and DVDs has drastically decreased. As a result, CD and DVD sellers are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain their businesses.

The advent of computers and word-processing software has rendered typewriters virtually obsolete. As more businesses and individuals switch to digital communication and documentation, the need for typists has diminished.

With the proliferation of mobile phones and internet-based communication platforms, traditional telephone operators and call centers are facing a decline in demand. People now prefer to communicate via mobile apps, email, and social media, reducing the need for manual telephone operators.

The rise of email and instant messaging services has led to a decline in the use of postal services for communication. As a result, post office operators who handle physical mail are seeing a decrease in their workload.

As more Ghanaians gain access to affordable smartphones and home internet connections, the popularity of internet cafes has dwindled. People now prefer to access the internet from the comfort of their homes or on their mobile devices, reducing the need for internet cafe services.

With the decline in print media consumption and the rise of online news sources, the demand for newspaper vendors who sell physical copies is likely to continue to shrink. Many Ghanaians now prefer to read news online, making it challenging for newspaper vendors to sustain their businesses.

The Ghanaian government's decision to cease the collection of road tolls prior to the approval of the 2022 Budget has become a threat to revenue generation efforts. This has led to toll booth operators facing job insecurity and looking for alternative employment opportunities.

In some advanced countries, electronic toll collection systems with radio frequency identification (RFID) are already replacing manual toll booths on highways. This trend is likely to continue, reducing the need for toll booth workers in Ghana as well.

As Ghana continues to embrace technological advancements and adapt to changing societal trends, certain traditional jobs are gradually becoming obsolete.

The demise of jobs such as CD and DVD sellers, typewriters, telephone operators, post office operators, internet cafe operators, newspaper vendors, and toll booth operators reflects a shift towards digitalization and automation in various sectors.

While these changes may lead to job losses in certain industries, they also present opportunities for individuals to acquire new skills and explore emerging job markets.

It is essential for policymakers, educators, and businesses to anticipate these shifts and invest in programs that support retraining and reskilling initiatives to ensure that the workforce remains relevant in the evolving job landscape.

