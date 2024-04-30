ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons arranged marriages will not work in this modern era

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Arranged marriages have been a traditional practice in many cultures worldwide, but as societies evolve, the relevance and success of such marriages are often questioned.

5 reasons why you should go for an arranged marriage in 2022
5 reasons why you should go for an arranged marriage in 2022

Here’s a list of reasons, why arranged marriages might face challenges in contemporary settings:

Recommended articles

In modern times, individuals often have a clear idea of what they want in a partner and a relationship. With the rise of personal choice and autonomy, people prefer to select their own partners based on mutual love, interests, and values rather than having a spouse chosen for them.

This shift in preference can lead to dissatisfaction or lack of commitment when partners are arranged without these personal criteria being considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stigma surrounding divorce has significantly diminished compared to previous generations. More people now view divorce as a viable option if the relationship doesn’t work out, rather than staying in an unhappy marriage.

This reduced fear of ending a marriage could lead to less willingness to compromise or work through challenges in arranged marriages, where the initial emotional connection might not be as strong.

Women are increasingly prioritizing their careers and personal goals, similar to their male counterparts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In many cultures that traditionally practiced arranged marriages, this shift can create conflicts if the arrangement does not support the career and personal aspirations of the woman.

The traditional expectations in arranged marriages often do not align with the modern, empowered role women are increasingly adopting.

As societies become more multicultural and people from different backgrounds intermingle, the cultural reasons for arranged marriages are becoming diluted.

People are exposed to diverse ways of life and relationship models, which can make traditional arranged marriages seem restrictive or outdated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influence of global media and narratives celebrating romantic love also contribute to a preference for "love marriages" over arranged ones.

Modern individuals often prioritize personal growth, mental health, and emotional compatibility in their relationships. Arranged marriages, which might focus more on social, economic, or familial compatibility, may overlook these crucial aspects of a partnership.

People now seek a deep, personal connection and understanding from their spouse, elements that are not guaranteed in arranged settings.

While arranged marriages still work and may even thrive under the right circumstances, these evolving social dynamics suggest why they might not be as successful or appealing in today’s era as they once were.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of these reasons reflects significant societal changes that influence personal relationships and marital expectations, suggesting a need for adaptation in the practice of arranging marriages to better suit the aspirations and needs of modern individuals.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

Your marriage hasn't ended because of side chicks and here are 5 reasons

Your marriage hasn't ended because of side chicks and here are 5 reasons

things you should know before you tattoo your partner's name {anastanskovsky / TikTok}

3 things you should know before you tattoo your partner's name

How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps

How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps