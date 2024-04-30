5 reasons arranged marriages will not work in this modern era

1. People know what they want now

In modern times, individuals often have a clear idea of what they want in a partner and a relationship. With the rise of personal choice and autonomy, people prefer to select their own partners based on mutual love, interests, and values rather than having a spouse chosen for them.

This shift in preference can lead to dissatisfaction or lack of commitment when partners are arranged without these personal criteria being considered.

2. Changing attitudes towards divorce

The stigma surrounding divorce has significantly diminished compared to previous generations. More people now view divorce as a viable option if the relationship doesn’t work out, rather than staying in an unhappy marriage.

This reduced fear of ending a marriage could lead to less willingness to compromise or work through challenges in arranged marriages, where the initial emotional connection might not be as strong.

3. More women are focused on careers now

Women are increasingly prioritizing their careers and personal goals, similar to their male counterparts.

In many cultures that traditionally practiced arranged marriages, this shift can create conflicts if the arrangement does not support the career and personal aspirations of the woman.

The traditional expectations in arranged marriages often do not align with the modern, empowered role women are increasingly adopting.

4. Cultural integration and globalization

As societies become more multicultural and people from different backgrounds intermingle, the cultural reasons for arranged marriages are becoming diluted.

People are exposed to diverse ways of life and relationship models, which can make traditional arranged marriages seem restrictive or outdated.

The influence of global media and narratives celebrating romantic love also contribute to a preference for "love marriages" over arranged ones.

5. Shift in priority towards personal growth and compatibility

Modern individuals often prioritize personal growth, mental health, and emotional compatibility in their relationships. Arranged marriages, which might focus more on social, economic, or familial compatibility, may overlook these crucial aspects of a partnership.

People now seek a deep, personal connection and understanding from their spouse, elements that are not guaranteed in arranged settings.

While arranged marriages still work and may even thrive under the right circumstances, these evolving social dynamics suggest why they might not be as successful or appealing in today’s era as they once were.

