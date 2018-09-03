5 early symptoms of cancer in men

news

One of the best ways to fight the disease is to catch it in the early stages when it’s more treatable. The problem is that the warning signs for many kinds of cancer can seem pretty mild.

Blood in your pee or stool

It is very important to visit the doctor when you notice blood in your pee or stool because it could be first signs of cancer of the bladder, kidneys, or colon. Although you're more likely to have a problem that's not cancer, like hemorrhoids or a urinary infection, it's important to treat it at the early stages.

READ ALSO: 5 symptoms of food poisoning

Urinary changes

Urinary changes may develop as you age but certain symptoms may indicate prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is most common in men ages 60 and older.

Common urinary symptoms include:

urinary leaks

incontinence

an inability to urinate despite urges to go

delayed urination

straining during urination

Persistent back pain

Back pain may be a symptom of cancer. Symptoms of cancer may not show until it has spread to other parts of your body, such as the bones of your spine. For example, prostate cancer is especially prone to spread to the bones and may cause these symptoms within your hip bones and lower back.

Unlike occasional muscle pain, cancer of the bone causes tenderness and discomfort in your bones.

Unusual coughing

A persistent cough is an early sign of lung cancer. If you don’t have any other related symptoms, such as a stuffy nose or fever, the cough probably isn’t due to a virus or infection.

Coughing accompanied with bloody mucus is also associated with lung cancer in men.

READ ALSO: 5 diseases that can be detected through smell

Changes in your testicles

"If you notice a lump, heaviness, or any other change in your testicle, never delay having it looked at," says Herbert Lepor, MD, urology chairman at New York University Langone Medical Center.

"Unlike prostate cancer, which grows slowly, testicular cancer can take off overnight." Your doctor will look for any problems with a physical exam, blood tests, and an ultrasound of your scrotum.