Cataracts: Causes, symptoms, treatments, and prevention

Causes

The primary cause of cataracts is aging, as the proteins in the lens break down over time. However, other factors can accelerate their development, including diabetes, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet sunlight, smoking, and the use of certain medications like steroids.

Genetic factors also play a role, as those with a family history of cataracts are more likely to develop them.

Symptoms

The symptoms of cataracts develop slowly and can include:

Blurred or dim vision.

Increased difficulty with vision at night.

Sensitivity to light and glare.

Seeing "halos" around lights.

Frequent changes in eyeglass or contact lens prescription.

Fading or yellowing of colors.

These symptoms can severely impair daily activities and quality of life, making early detection and management crucial.

Treatments

The primary treatment for cataracts is surgery, which is safe and effective. During the procedure, the cloudy lens is removed and replaced with a clear artificial lens. Surgery is usually recommended when the loss of vision begins to interfere with daily activities.

Prevention

While cataracts cannot be entirely prevented, certain measures can reduce the risk and slow their progression:

Protect your eyes from UVB rays by wearing sunglasses with UV protection.

Manage health problems that could contribute to cataract development, such as diabetes.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

Maintain a healthy diet rich in antioxidants, which can help maintain eye health.

Regular eye examinations, especially after age 60, can help detect cataracts and other eye problems early.