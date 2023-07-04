6 simple foods that treat acne, black spots on the skin

Flawless skin is no less than a universal desire so much so that several industries are thriving on it, but you would be amazed to know that the secret to beautiful, clear and glowing skin is right in your kitchen.

Skin is a clear reflection of your health, so if your skin looks dry, patchy or flake or has black spots, then it’s time to pay heed to your diet and health.

Here are a few foods that can naturally fix your black spots and give you that beautiful and glowing skin.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes can work wonders when it comes to treating dark spots and pigmentation. You can waiter add tomatoes to your salads, soups and juices or else the application of tomato juice or a slice of tomato on the affected areas can help in removing dark spots.

You can also make a simple face mask using tomato juice and gram flour, leave this pack for 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water and witness the magical glow on your skin.

Lemon and honey

Drinking a glass of lemon water with a teaspoon of honey naturally flushes out toxins from the body and the presence of antioxidants and vitamin C helps naturally boost the collagen synthesis of the skin.

Daily consumption and application of this blend help in giving your skin a natural glow and helps in removing dark spots. The presence of rich antioxidants in honey and citric acid in lemon acts as a bleaching agent and helps in removing dark spots and pigmentation.

Aloe vera juice

Aloe Vera juice as well as naturally extracted gel is rich in vitamins A, B, C and E, which are great for skin and health. What’s more, aloe vera contains as good as 90% of the natural amino acids found in the body. Moreover, the extracts of aloe vera are rich in skin-nourishing properties, which make it great for consumption as well as application.

Daily application of aloe vera helps in fading of dark spots and helps in reducing pigmentation. You can apply it as face cream or as a sleeping mask to reduce and get rid of dark spots.

Pawpaw

Enriched with the goodness of enzymes and minerals, daily application and consumption of pawpaw on the affected areas help in the discolouration of dark spots. It also helps in giving skin a natural glow. Just apply a paste of pawpaw on the affected areas to help in the discolouration of dark spots. It also helps in giving skin a natural glow. Just apply a paste of pawpaw and mix it with honey and apply it for 20 minutes. Rinse with cold water and apply it every day to get that flawless glow.

Potato

Applying raw potato juice or slices of raw potato on dark spots regularly can help in fading out dark spots, freckles and sun tan. This is due to the presence of vitamin C, potassium and other brightening agents in raw potato helps in removing dark spots and tanning.

To make a quick face mask, juice grate some raw potato, mix it with lemon juice or yoghurt, apply this pack on your face and witness the magic.

Green tea

