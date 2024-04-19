ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 things that happen when you drink something cold on an empty stomach

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Consuming cold drinks on an empty stomach is a common habit, but it can have various effects on your body, some of which might be surprising.

cold drink on an empty stomach
cold drink on an empty stomach

Here’s an exploration of what happens when you drink something cold without having eaten anything:

Recommended articles

When a cold beverage enters the stomach, the sudden temperature change can cause what is sometimes referred to as "gastric shock."

This occurs because the cold temperatures cause the stomach muscles to contract, which can lead to discomfort or sharp pain. This is particularly noticeable when you consume very cold drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking cold beverages on an empty stomach can slow down the body’s digestion process.

This happens because the cold temperature temporarily numbs the enzymes and muscles in the stomach that are responsible for breaking down food. As a result, the digestion process becomes less efficient.

Cold drinks can also cause a slight decrease in heart rate. This phenomenon is linked to the "diving reflex," which is triggered by the sudden cooling of the vagus nerve that runs along the back of the throat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diving reflex is more commonly triggered by cold water on the face but can also be induced by cold temperatures ingested.

Consuming sugary cold drinks on an empty stomach can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. The body absorbs the sugar more quickly because there is no food to slow the process down.

This can lead to an initial burst of energy followed by a quick drop, which might make you feel tired or irritable.

ADVERTISEMENT

For individuals with sensitive stomachs or conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), drinking cold beverages on an empty stomach can exacerbate symptoms.

Cold drinks can increase stomach contractions, which may push stomach acids up into the esophagus, causing discomfort and heartburn.

On a positive note, drinking any fluid on an empty stomach can help hydrate the body. However, cold water is absorbed slightly quicker than warm water.

So, if you’re looking to hydrate quickly, a cold drink might do the trick, although the benefits must be weighed against the possible discomforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it's generally safe to drink cold beverages, doing so on an empty stomach can lead to various physical reactions.

If you experience discomfort from this habit, it may be beneficial to try consuming less cold orroom-temperaturee beverages, particularly if your stomach is empty.

As always, paying attention to how your body reacts and making adjustments based on your personal health needs is crucial.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 countries where men have the longest penises [Healthline]

Top 10 countries where men have the longest penises - is your country on the list?

How to lose belly fat using castor oil(BlackDoctor)

How to lose belly fat using castor oil

How to relieve back pain from sitting all day [prevention]

Sitting all day at work? 5 easy exercises to relieve back and waist pain

Pancreatic cancer: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment

Pancreatic cancer: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment