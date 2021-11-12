6 things you should not do on an empty stomach

Skipping breakfast might seem inevitable for those that have to rush out the door every morning, but how much do those five minutes it takes to make a piece of toast really cost at the end of the day?

Don’t ignore your body when it’s hungry, and make sure you don’t do these 6 things when you have an empty stomach:

Take some medicines, especially anti-inflammatory ones

These anti-inflammatory meds should not be taken on an empty stomach not because their effectiveness will reduce, but because they can cause severe health problems like gastric bleeding. In general, you really shouldn’t take any medicine on an empty stomach, unless you’re required to.

Drinking coffee

Coffee, even if decaffeinated, will stimulate the production of acid that might cause a lot of digestive tract issues if drank on an empty stomach. In addition, you most likely will not even get the desired effects of drinking coffee if you skip breakfast as it could lead to the deficiency of serotonin, resulting in a gloomy mood. If you have no time for breakfast, drink your coffee with milk or cream as that reduces the negative effects.

Drinking alcohol

We all know that you should not drink on an empty stomach and that’s because without food, the alcohol absorption rate by your body is much higher and this has negative effects like getting drunk fast and chances of a terrible hangover. In the long term, your heart, liver and kidneys could be affected. So always eat before you drink.

Chewing gum

When you chew gum, your organisms think that you’re eating food which will have to be digested soon and your stomach then makes a digestive acid, which destroys the stomach when empty. Overindulgence with gum can eventually lead to the development of Gastritis. Also, don’t chew gum for more than 10 minutes, even on a full stomach.

Drinking citrus juice

Acid harms the stomach lining. If you have to drink citrus juice, dilute it with water as it will become less harmful and it will not lose any of its benefits.

Arguing