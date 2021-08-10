8 unexpected signs of pregnancy you might not even know about

These changes can happen suddenly and in unexpected ways.

We stumbled upon 8 unusual signs of pregnancy that might be overlooked but can mean that a new baby is on the way! Read on to know.

You develop skin tags on your body

Skin tags are fleshy skin growths that can develop anywhere on your body during pregnancy due to changes in hormone levels or weight gain. Skin tags often disappear after giving birth.

You have a watery mouth

Excess saliva, also known as ptyalism gravidarum, is paired with nausea and vomiting. It’s unknown why this happens, but some pregnant women need paper cups or tissues to control excess saliva.

Food tastes like metal to you

Early on during pregnancies, food can taste sour and metallic, a phenomenon is called dysgeusia. Consuming acidic foods or rinsing your teeth with salt or baking soda after brushing can alleviate this horrible metallic, sour taste.

Your gums are sore

Changes in diet and hormone levels can cause sore, bleeding gums during pregnancy known as pregnancy gingivitis. This gum disease will disappear, but to ease the soreness, practice good oral hygiene with gentle brushing.

You suddenly develop a strong sense of smell

Pregnant women can have a heightened sense of smell, or hyperosmia, especially toward perfumes, coffee, gasoline, or spoiled foods. Fortunately, hyperosmia is only temporary and ends after the first trimester.

You crave non-food items, like rocks or soap