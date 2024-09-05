ADVERTISEMENT
Air pollution can reduce life expectancy by almost 2 years- AQLI 2024 report

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

New reports from the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) underscore the significant impact of air pollution on global life expectancy, despite a slight decline in pollution levels in 2022.

Black smoke emissions from a vehicle's exhaust are a key contributing factor to air pollution and climate change.
Black smoke emissions from a vehicle’s exhaust are a key contributing factor to air pollution and climate change.

If fine particulate matter (PM2.5) were reduced to meet World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, the average person could gain almost two additional years of life, resulting in a total of 14.9 billion life-years saved worldwide.

Air pollution, especially from PM2.5 particles, continues to be the leading external threat to human health worldwide, exceeding the dangers caused by smoking, alcohol consumption, traffic accidents, and HIV/AIDS.

According to the University of Chicago’s Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) data, individuals living in heavily polluted regions lose an average of 2.7 years of life compared to those in cleaner environments.

In 2021 alone, air pollution was responsible for 8.1 million deaths globally, which equates to approximately 22,192 deaths per day. Even more alarming, one child dies every minute due to air pollution.

Examples of PM2.5 sources include:

  1. Vehicle emissions: Exhaust from cars, trucks, and buses releases fine particles into the air.
  2. Industrial processes: Factories, power plants, and manufacturing operations often emit PM2.5 through the burning of coal, oil, or natural gas.
  3. Wildfires: Smoke from forest fires and agricultural burning produces significant amounts of fine particulate matter.
  4. Residential heating and cooking: Burning wood, coal, or other fuels for heating and cooking can release PM2.5 indoors and outdoors.
  5. Construction and demolition: Dust from building sites, mining, and roadworks can contribute to airborne PM2.5 particles.
  6. Natural sources: Dust storms, volcanic eruptions, and sea spray can also generate fine particulate matter.
Air pollution from vehicle exhaust pipe on road
Air pollution from vehicle exhaust pipe on roadToa55/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Air quality standards and monitoring gaps

Air pollution remains a serious concern in Ghana, contributing to 28,000 deaths in 2019—more than the fatalities from malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis combined. The country grapples with pollution from factory emissions, waste burning, and an ageing fleet of public transport vehicles.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI) remain the leading cause of illness, with the Ayawaso West Municipality alone recording 25,700 cases in 2023, nearly double the number reported in 2021.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections
Upper Respiratory Tract Infections[RapidCare] Pulse Nigeria

Michael Greenstone, the creator of the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) and a professor at the University of Chicago, pointed out that although air pollution is a global issue, its impact is particularly severe in certain regions. “In some places, people lose up to six years of life due to air pollution,” he said, further noting that the areas hardest hit often lack the political will to implement and enforce strong pollution control measures.

The fight against air pollution remains a pressing global health challenge, demanding immediate action and coordinated efforts to save lives and enhance public health outcomes.

