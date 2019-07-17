Songwriter, composer and singer, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known in the music world as Akwaboah, has been announced as the headline act for the Hospitality Awards Ghana 2019.

The talented singer is credited with numerous hit songs and an album 'Matters Of The Heart', also, written songs for colleague musicians including 'Daa Ke Daa' for Becca and 'Ayeyi Ndwom' for DSP Kofi Sarpong.

On July 26, 2019, at the Swiss Spirit Hotels and Suites, Alisa, Accra, Akwaboah will bring his fusion of typical Ghanaian highlife music and mid-tempo RNB style to the audience, mainly from the hospitality industry.

90 Degrees Company Limited will be awarding the best, hardworking and most deserving workers within the hospitality industry, mainly hotels and resorts in the country.