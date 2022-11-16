Avoid missionary sex position during pregnancy - Midwife cautions

Senior Midwifery Officer at the Tema Health Centre, Ruby Naa Ago Larbi Mensah Ansah–Tagoe, has warned pregnant women against missionary sex positions.
Sex is safe during pregnancy although you may need to take certain precautions.
According to her, missionary style during sex is not advisable for pregnant women, because the child would be deprived of oxygen.
She made this revelation while speaking in an interview with GTV’s Breakfast Show.
Mrs Ansah-Tagoe noted that the missionary style is not encouraged due to the health risk of the unborn child.
She said, “when you lay at your back, you deprive the baby of oxygen as the oxygen is zero no matter what stage of pregnancy else you are indirectly killing your baby.”
She described some sex positions that can be done at every level of pregnancy.
”The first trimester, we have the scissors, that is when the woman would lie down on her side and the man lays down as well, and they would have sex, meeting one way. There are other styles like at the edge, leapfrog, sit scissors amongst others.”
“The second trimester again shows the tummy of the woman, and the recommended sex positions are the cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, spoon, and doggy, amongst others, and it is very advisable for the lady to be on top every time.”
She concluded by advising women whose husbands are not around to take a walk and drink a lot of coconut water.
Here are all the safety precautions you need to take during pregnancy sex:
- Don’t have sex after your water breaks
There may be a risk of infection if you have sex after your water breaks. At this time your uterus becomes very sensitive. So it is strongly advised to refrain from having sex when your water has already been broken.
- Don’t have sex in case of a high-risk pregnancy
Do not attempt to have sex if the doctor has termed your pregnancy as a high-risk one. It is not safe to go for it if you have had miscarriages before if you have a shortened cervix etc. Any step you take should be consulted with your doctor first.
- Choose the right lube
You need to be really lubricated when you’re trying to have sex when you are pregnant.
Also choosing the right kind of lubrication is very necessary.
- Try different sex positions
You should opt for different sex positions that will help you feel more comfortable when you’re pregnant. It is advisable to go for sex positions like spooning which is one of the most comfortable positions during pregnancy.
- Try other forms of sex
If you and your partner are in the mood, it isn’t necessary to only stick to penetrative sex. You can go for other forms of sex such as oral sex, masturbation or trying sex toys. These can be relatively easier ways to orgasm and feel completely stress-free.
