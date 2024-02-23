ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Yes, women can get hernia too, and here's why

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When we hear the word "hernia," it's often men who come to mind, right? But let's set the record straight: women can, and do, get hernias.

Chronic pelvic pain hernia
Chronic pelvic pain hernia

This common misconception stems from the fact that certain types of hernias are indeed more prevalent in men. However, hernias do not discriminate by gender. So, ladies, it's time to get informed.

Recommended articles

Understanding hernias

First off, what's a hernia? In simple terms, it occurs when an organ or fatty tissue squeezes through a weak spot in a surrounding muscle or connective tissue called fascia.

The most common types include inguinal (inner groin), femoral (outer groin), umbilical (belly button), and hiatal (upper stomach).

ADVERTISEMENT

Why women get hernias

Women can develop hernias for a myriad of reasons, with physical strain and pressure on the abdomen being primary causes.

Pregnancy, for instance, significantly increases the risk due to the added pressure on the abdominal wall.

Activities that involve heavy lifting or sudden movements can also lead to hernias, as can chronic coughing or constipation.

Additionally, surgical scars may weaken the abdominal wall, creating potential hernia sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Symptoms to watch for

The tricky part about hernias is that they often come without warning signs. When symptoms do appear, they may include a noticeable bulge, pain or discomfort in the affected area, especially when bending over, coughing, or lifting.

For hiatal hernias, symptoms might include acid reflux, chest pain, or difficulty swallowing.

Diagnosis and treatment

If you suspect you have a hernia, a visit to the doctor is in order. They can usually diagnose a hernia through a physical examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, imaging tests like an ultrasound or MRI are necessary to confirm the diagnosis. Treatment options vary, ranging from watchful waiting for small, asymptomatic hernias to surgical intervention for more severe cases.

Prevention tips

While not all hernias are preventable, you can reduce your risk by maintaining a healthy weight, practicing proper lifting techniques, and addressing any persistent cough or constipation. Regular exercise to strengthen abdominal muscles can also help.

In conclusion, yes, women can get hernias, and it's essential to be aware of the risks and symptoms. If you think you might have a hernia, don't hesitate to seek medical advice.

Early detection and treatment can make all the difference in managing this condition effectively. Let's break the silence and the stigma by spreading the word: hernias are not just a man's issue.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How do you know you are pregnant? [Alamy]

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

Unrecognisable woman embracing a pillow in a bedroom [Image Credit: Alex Green]

How smoking is connected to ectopic pregnancies

A HIV test kit

How to test for HIV/AIDS at home using the test kit

What causes bad morning breath and how to fix it [DentalofWashington]

How to get rid of bad breath in the morning