Coconuts are highly nutritious, rich in fibre, and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. From culinary creations to magic beauty potions, coconuts pack a good punch.
Coconut husk: 3 health benefits of this commodity
Coconuts have slowly become a very hot and versatile food commodity.
Recommended articles
Coconuts are versatile and super healthy.
Right from adding a punch of taste and texture to the delicacies to adding shine to your hair with its oil or transforming your coffee from a regular drink to a weight loss drink, coconut and its extracts are worth trying.
But have you ever tried reusing coconut husk for its health benefits? Here are some smart hacks to use coconut husk:
- Treat diarrhoea
Coconut husk water helps in stopping diarrhoea and helps in improving digestion.
Coconut husk is believed to be the best remedy for an upset stomach. Coconut husk is nicely segregated, cleaned and washed. Next, these husks are boiled in water, strained and given to people suffering from a stomach infection, loose motions and diarrhoea.
- Husk tea for pain
If you are suffering from Arthritis and body pain, then drinking this traditional medicine can help improve your condition. The anti-inflammatory properties of coconut husk can help in reducing the swelling and pain caused due to Arthritis.
- Removes odour
Another age-old practice to keep smell and odour at bay using coconut husk in a traditional brass mug is followed in most Indian households. Wherein camphor is added to the husk and fire burns the camphor, which in turn removes the bad smell from the kitchen and home. It also works as a mosquito repellent.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh