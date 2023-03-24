Coconut husk: 3 health benefits of this commodity

Coconuts are versatile and super healthy.

Right from adding a punch of taste and texture to the delicacies to adding shine to your hair with its oil or transforming your coffee from a regular drink to a weight loss drink, coconut and its extracts are worth trying.

But have you ever tried reusing coconut husk for its health benefits? Here are some smart hacks to use coconut husk:

Treat diarrhoea

Coconut husk water helps in stopping diarrhoea and helps in improving digestion.

Coconut husk is believed to be the best remedy for an upset stomach. Coconut husk is nicely segregated, cleaned and washed. Next, these husks are boiled in water, strained and given to people suffering from a stomach infection, loose motions and diarrhoea.

Husk tea for pain

If you are suffering from Arthritis and body pain, then drinking this traditional medicine can help improve your condition. The anti-inflammatory properties of coconut husk can help in reducing the swelling and pain caused due to Arthritis.

Removes odour