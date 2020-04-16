Most healthy people recover from the Coronavirus quickly after a few days of rest. Those with compromised immune systems, however, fall under the high-risk category.

Here are 5 home remedies for the elderly:

1. Be resilient

Show off your time-tested resilience by staying healthy both physically and mentally.

Regular exercise is a great stress reliever. If you can get out for a walk in the sun, or spend time outside your room and you will feel better.

2. Don’t break your normal routine

Get up, shower, and get dressed for the day.

Even if you can’t leave the house. It puts you in a different mindset than staying in bed all day.

However, limit the time you spend watching TV and the news. A brief news update a couple of times a day may be helpful, but don’t let yourself get locked into endlessly watching. It can add to your anxiety.

3. Try new routine

Enjoy puzzles and other games that could last longer. Dust off the musical instrument you once enjoyed, or those knitting needles.

Boost your positivity with a gratitude journal.

4. Practice the healthy tips recommended by expert

Always make sure you practice the safety tips by experts to contain the pandemic.

Wash your hands regularly, eat well and practice social distance even though you are home.

5. Do not hesitate to call for help

If COVID-19’s uncertainty is taking its toll and you’re feeling that something isn’t right, speak with your doctor. If you get tearful for no reason, or anxious, depressed or can’t get interested in anything, let your doctor know.