Studies have shown that drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water daily is healthy.
Drinking cold water? Here's why this is dangerous to your health
Drinking cold water does affect your body in ways you might not anticipate or want.
However, drinking water at the proper temperature is also important because it has a negative impact on your health.
During hot seasons especially, it is believed that cold water is the best, which does provide instant relief from the heat, but at the same time causes a lot of damage to the body.
Cold water has been described as harmful to health, according to research. Especially chilled water from the fridge should be avoided at all costs.
Here are a few reasons why one should avoid cold water from the fridge
- Increases weight
If you want to lose weight, then drinking cold water may not be the best option. When you drink cold water, it becomes difficult to burn the fat present in the body. Body fat hardens with fridge water, due to which there is a problem in reducing fat and weight does not decrease.
- May cause headache
Consuming cold water can cool down many nerves in your spine, which affects the brain and leads to headaches. This situation can increase the problem for people suffering from sinus problems.
- Impacts on heart rate
Consumption of cold water can also reduce the heart rate of your body. According to a study, the tenth cranial nerve (vagus nerve) gets stimulated by drinking more cold water from the fridge. Nerves do the work of controlling the involuntary functions of the body. The effect of low-temperature water is directly on the vagus nerve, due to which the heart rate decreases.
- Poorly impacts the digestion
Studies have shown that consuming cold water or drinks can weaken the digestive fire, known as Agni, and hinder the digestion process. Digestion involves a series of processes that require heat, starting from the mouth and ending in the intestines. Also, drinking cold water shrinks the blood vessels, which leads to digestive problems.
