Drinking cold water? Here's why this is dangerous to your health

However, drinking water at the proper temperature is also important because it has a negative impact on your health.

During hot seasons especially, it is believed that cold water is the best, which does provide instant relief from the heat, but at the same time causes a lot of damage to the body.

Cold water has been described as harmful to health, according to research. Especially chilled water from the fridge should be avoided at all costs.

Here are a few reasons why one should avoid cold water from the fridge

Increases weight

If you want to lose weight, then drinking cold water may not be the best option. When you drink cold water, it becomes difficult to burn the fat present in the body. Body fat hardens with fridge water, due to which there is a problem in reducing fat and weight does not decrease.

May cause headache

Consuming cold water can cool down many nerves in your spine, which affects the brain and leads to headaches. This situation can increase the problem for people suffering from sinus problems.

Impacts on heart rate

Consumption of cold water can also reduce the heart rate of your body. According to a study, the tenth cranial nerve (vagus nerve) gets stimulated by drinking more cold water from the fridge. Nerves do the work of controlling the involuntary functions of the body. The effect of low-temperature water is directly on the vagus nerve, due to which the heart rate decreases.

Poorly impacts the digestion