Empty stomach? 3 foods you must eat to boost immunity

Here is the list of three ingredients you can consume on an empty stomach to boost your immunity.

Garlic

Garlic has antibiotic and antibacterial properties. It can help you steer clear of infections naturally. Not just this, it can also help regulate blood sugar levels, improve heart health and treat other lung-related issues. Including garlic in your morning routine can keep you away from various ailments.

You can have one-two pods of garlic with warm water on an empty stomach to reap maximum benefits.

Honey

A teaspoon of honey with warm water on an empty stomach works wonders for weight loss, skin and immunity. You can squeeze lemon for extra taste and nutrients. The drink is full of antioxidants and helps fight free radicals in the body. The antibacterial property of the drink is great for our immunity.

Amla