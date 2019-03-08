This man needs to be featured in the Guinness book of records with his counterparts such as people who lift weights with unusual parts of their bodies.

A viral video circulating on social media shows a man lifting a sack of cocoa beans with his teeth. And only not does he merely lift the sack but does a few squat reps with the sack still clenched firmly between his teeth.

I thought I had seen it all when I saw a woman deadlift with her vagina but this certainly comes to par. What could his fitness regime look like? Does he have special tools to work those gums or he eats an extraordinary diet?

