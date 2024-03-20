ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 surprising foods that cause constipation

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When it comes to constipation, the usual advice is to eat more fiber, drink more water, and maybe get a bit more exercise.

Surprising foods that cause constipation [Pinterest]
Surprising foods that cause constipation [Pinterest]

But what if the very foods you're eating, thinking they're good for you, are actually part of the problem? Beyond the well-known constipation triggers like dairy and red meat, some surprising foods could be slowing down your digestion.

Recommended articles

Let's dive into the less obvious edibles that might be keeping you from staying regular.

White rice might be a staple in your diet, but it could also be contributing to your bathroom struggles. The processing of white rice strips away the outer husk, bran, and germ, removing most of the fiber and making it a potential constipation culprit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting for whole grains like brown or black rice can keep your digestive system moving more smoothly.

Bananas are a bit of a paradox when it comes to digestion. While ripe bananas can aid your digestive system thanks to their high fiber content, unripe or green bananas contain a lot of starches that are hard for your body to digest.

This can lead to constipation for some people. The ripeness of your banana could make all the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you're not celiac or gluten-sensitive, foods containing gluten—like wheat, rye, and barley—can be hard on your digestive system.

They can lead to bloating and constipation in some individuals. Trying a gluten-free diet might help improve your digestion and keep things moving.

It's the treat many of us turn to for comfort or a pick-me-up, but chocolate can also be a factor in slowing down your digestive tract, especially if you're prone to constipation. The high-fat content in chocolate can slow digestion, and for individuals sensitive to milk, the dairy content in milk chocolate can double the trouble.

Realizing that some of your favorite foods might be causing constipation can be a bit of a bummer. However, understanding the impact these foods have on your digestive system allows you to make informed choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Substituting or moderating the intake of these surprising culprits can help alleviate constipation, letting you enjoy your meals without the uncomfortable aftermath.

Everyone's digestive system is different, so it's about finding what works for you and creating a balanced diet that keeps you feeling your best.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why some Africans have blue eyes and blonde hair [Instagram/pinterest]

Why some Africans have natural blue eyes and blonde hair

Oral sex

Can STIs be transmitted through oral sex? : Here's what you need to know

Our skin isn't a fan of many of our bathroom habits [iStock]

5 bathroom mistakes you have to stop immediately — your skin will thank you

Surprising foods that cause constipation [Pinterest]

4 surprising foods that cause constipation