For men: 5 habits can lead to penis shrinkage

Sometimes, the shrinkage is permanent, and other times, it is the result of a treatable condition or due to lifestyle habits.

A few habits may be making things worse and causing your penis to shrink in size while you may be more focused on what you can do to get your penis bigger.

Here are some habits you need to toss out for better sexual health:

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating unhealthy foods​

Being overweight and consuming an excessive amount of unhealthy foods, such as fast food, will have the most impact on penis size. Research suggests that men who regularly consume processed foods high in trans fats (such as cookies, cakes, chocolate, chips, and fried and processed meals) produce sperm that is of worse quality than that of men who maintain a balanced diet (whole grains, vegetables, and fish). Load up on nutritious meals to avoid obesity because it can cause your penis to shrink as your weight and waistline rise.​

You’re not working out enough​

Research shows that men who exercise more have improved erectile and sexual function. Regular exercise has a substantial impact on penis growth. By occasionally working out, you improve the blood flow to the organ and unclog the blood vessels.

Smoking too much​

ADVERTISEMENT

Contributing to blockage, smoking can significantly reduce the size of your penis. The harmful substances in cigarette smoke can harm blood vessels, which can result in erectile dysfunction and harm penile tissues. Also, since smoking is linked to cardiac conditions, blood flow to many body organs, including the penis, is impacted.

Bad dental health

Bad breath is not the only turn-off element of not brushing your teeth. Researchers from the Journal of Periodontology discovered that males with erectile dysfunction have a 7x higher incidence of gum disease. According to a 2012 study, bacteria in gum tissue can move throughout your body, causing inflammation and harming the blood vessels in your penis.

Weight gain

The impact of weight gain, particularly around their stomachs, is a genuine concern for many men as they age.

ADVERTISEMENT