For women: 5 reasons your vaginal discharge may be abnormal

Normally, vaginal discharge appears as a white or clear fluid. However, when there are changes in colour, consistency and odour, it may indicate abnormal vaginal discharge. It is crucial to pay close attention to these changes, particularly if they are accompanied by abdominal pain during urination, as this could be a sign of a serious underlying condition.

There can be several factors that might lead to abnormal vaginal discharge. Below are some causes to know:

Yeast infection

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most common reasons for abnormal vaginal discharge is a yeast infection. There is a natural balance of bacteria and yeast in the vagina, when this balance is disturbed, it can lead to yeast infection. The symptoms of this infection can be a burning sensation during urination and itching along with abnormal vaginal discharge which is thick and white in colour.

Sexually transmitted infections

There are many STIs such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, that can lead to abnormal vaginal discharge and abdominal pain during urination. If you suspect you have caught an STI, make sure to seek immediate medical attention.

Bacterial vaginosis

There is a balance of bacteria and yeast in the vagina, when there is an overgrowth of bacteria, it can lead to bacterial vaginosis. The symptom of this infection involves abnormal vaginal discharge which is greyish-white in colour and the discharge has a stinking smell to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urinary tract infection

UTI is one of the most common reasons for abdominal pain during urination. UTI is a bacterial infection that affects the urinary tract in a woman, it can happen for many reasons such as sexual activity, hygiene and underlying medical conditions such as diabetes.

Cervical cancer