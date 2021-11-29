For women: Here's why you have diarrhoea during menstruation and how to treat it

You are not eating more food, but every time you find yourself rushing into the toilet.

Here are some things to note about period diarrhoea.

It is caused by an increase in hormones

Women experience the urge to go to the toilet more often when they are on their period because of the increase in a hormone known as prostaglandins. Prostaglandins cause the uterus to shed its lining and your intestine to contract. The contraction of your intestines leads to period diarrhoea.

Constipation can cause you to rush to the toilet during your period

Hormones might also get you feeling constipated, especially when prostaglandins are low but progesterone is high.

It can be painful too

Menstrual periods often come with the urge to excrete, and more often than not, this process can be painful. This might be due to cramps, constipation or health conditions like haemorrhoids, endometriosis or ovarian cysts.

Menstrual pain can also cause you to rush to the toilet

Uterine and bowel contractions are caused by prostaglandin. So every time you feel that bang when experiencing cramps, you will simultaneously want to run to the toilet to poop.

Eat healthy before and during your period to prevent period diarrhoea