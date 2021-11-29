It is normal to wonder why you go to the toilet many times during your period.
For women: Here's why you have diarrhoea during menstruation and how to treat it
Most women are familiar with the urge of diarrhoea during or even before their period.
You are not eating more food, but every time you find yourself rushing into the toilet.
Here are some things to note about period diarrhoea.
It is caused by an increase in hormones
Women experience the urge to go to the toilet more often when they are on their period because of the increase in a hormone known as prostaglandins. Prostaglandins cause the uterus to shed its lining and your intestine to contract. The contraction of your intestines leads to period diarrhoea.
Constipation can cause you to rush to the toilet during your period
Hormones might also get you feeling constipated, especially when prostaglandins are low but progesterone is high.
- It can be painful too
Menstrual periods often come with the urge to excrete, and more often than not, this process can be painful. This might be due to cramps, constipation or health conditions like haemorrhoids, endometriosis or ovarian cysts.
- Menstrual pain can also cause you to rush to the toilet
Uterine and bowel contractions are caused by prostaglandin. So every time you feel that bang when experiencing cramps, you will simultaneously want to run to the toilet to poop.
- Eat healthy before and during your period to prevent period diarrhoea
Avoid foods that have a lot of sugars and artificial sweeteners like soda and soft drinks. Avoid spicy foods and caffeine. Eat more fibre, fruits and vegetables and drink a lot of water. If it gets worse, see a doctor.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh