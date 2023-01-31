When you experience sexual excitement, your body produces a discharge that contains bacteria, which can be passed from person to person in blood, sperm, vaginal, and other bodily fluids. This is the most common source of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).
For women: How to treat your vagina after sex
While pre-sex preparations are important, don’t forget to give your vagina the attention and care it deserves post-sex.
One important aspect of having sex with your partner is to understand what care needs to be taken post the act. It is of immense importance to avoid any short and long-term problems.
Here are things to do and avoid post-sex to maintain hygiene down there:
- Go and pee
Both partners, more importantly, the women, should make sure to pass urine post-intercourse. You don’t need to hop out of the bed immediately after the act, but you should make sure to do it and not go off to sleep before doing so. Urinating helps in flushing out the germs which may later cause urinary infection. Drinking plenty of water too is helpful.
- Wash your vagina
Washing the private parts gently with lukewarm water is essential. Do not use hot water, harsh or scented soaps, and any chemical-based products to clean your vagina. Just clean the outside area (vulva), no need to douche (clean the inside of the vagina) vigorously, as the vagina has a mechanism where it self-cleans. Also, douching will only increase the risk of potential infection.
- Change underwear
Change into a fresh set of underwear as clothes can be stained with body fluids that can harbour infections. Plus, wear only cotton underwear, since they are breathable for your skin and can easily absorb sweat.
- Clean yourself
If you have indulged in oral sex, washing your face, mouth, and teeth properly is important to prevent infections.
- Avoid using products
Do not use over-the-counter products or intimate wash to clean or for the treatment of any problem post the act as it might lead to further complications.
