ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 amazing ways drinking beer can benefit your health

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When it comes to enjoying a cold beer, moderation is key, but did you know that this popular beverage can also have health benefits?

Glass of beer
Glass of beer

That's right, beer, when consumed responsibly, can be more than just a refreshing drink. Let's explore the ways beer can be beneficial for your health.

Recommended articles

1. A toast to heart health Research suggests moderate beer consumption may benefit heart health. The alcohol and certain compounds in beer, like flavonoids, can help reduce the risk of heart disease by improving blood circulation and reducing inflammation.

2. Building stronger bones Beer contains dietary silicon, which is essential for bone health and development. Moderate consumption can contribute to stronger bones, potentially reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

3. Boosting brain health, Believe it or not, beer might also be good for your brain. Studies have indicated that moderate beer drinking can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other cognitive impairments, thanks to the silicon content which helps protect the brain from aluminum effects in the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Kidney care with every sip Beer might be beneficial for your kidneys too. One study found that beer consumption was linked to a reduced risk of developing kidney stones.

The high water content and diuretic effect of beer are thought to help prevent kidney stone formation.

5. Fights gum disease Here's a reason to smile: beer can be good for your teeth. The compounds found in hops, a key ingredient in beer, have antibacterial properties that can fight against certain oral bacteria linked to tooth decay and gum disease.

While these health benefits are a plus, it's crucial to remember that moderation is key. Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to negative health effects.

So, enjoy your beer, but keep it within healthy limits to make the most out of these surprising benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoying a beer can be more than just a leisure activity. It can contribute positively to your health in ways you might not have imagined.

So next time you sip on your favorite brew, remember, you're also giving your health a little boost – cheers to that!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it

Common causes of male infertility [Shuttershock]

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Cervical cancer

Research shows that having sex at an early age can lead to cervical cancer