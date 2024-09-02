Here are 4 foods you should never eat with beans

Carbonated drinks

Consuming carbonated beverages like soda with beans can lead to increased bloating and gas. Beans are already known for their tendency to cause flatulence due to their high fibre content and the presence of oligosaccharides. Adding fizzy drinks to the mix can exacerbate this effect, leading to discomfort.

Eggs

ADVERTISEMENT

While both beans and eggs are high in protein, eating them together may result in an overly heavy meal that is difficult to digest.

Some people may experience bloating or stomach discomfort when combining these two protein-rich foods. It’s often better to pair beans with lighter proteins or vegetables for a more balanced meal.

Beans and egg- Prime news Ghana Pulse Ghana

Excessive fatty foods (e.g., Fried Foods, or Sausage):

High-fat foods can slow down digestion and, when combined with beans, which are already high in fibre, can lead to indigestion and bloating. Fried foods and fatty meats can also add unnecessary calories to an otherwise healthy bean dish, diminishing its nutritional value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beans and fried foods Pulse Ghana

Raw onions or garlic

While onions and garlic are common and tasty additions to bean dishes, adding them raw can result in a harsh and overpowering flavour.

It’s better to sauté or cook them before adding them to beans to bring out their sweetness and enhance the overall taste of the dish.

Beans and onions Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT