The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana has announced that it has so far registered 45 companies to produce homemade facemasks, gloves and face shields.

This comes after the Ministry of Health (MoH) directed the use of face masks in all public places where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing in the wake of the Coronavirus disease.

It has also recommended that Ghanaians use only FDA-approved masks.

The masks help reduce the chance of individuals unknowingly passing the virus to others.

There are three main types of face masks available offering different levels of protection: disposable surgical/medical, N95 masks and cloth masks.

Below is the list of the companies and their locations.

