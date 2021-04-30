Here's why the side of your abdomen hurts while exercising

But some kinds of pain have a different meaning and are caused due to different reasons. Like the one on either side of your abdomen that you experience after running a few miles or a cardio session.

Pain in the sides of the abdomen, also known as side stitches is experienced by most people daily.

The nasty, sharp cramp that occurs just under your ribs, typically during an intense cardio session or a core workout can slow down a good workout when you thought to pull it off well. Many of you would have wondered why this happens. Well, here is the answer.

The reason for side stitches

Side stitch is also referred to as exercise-related transient abdominal pain (ETAP). It is a sharp and stabbing pain felt on either side of your abdomen, mostly on the right side. It is generally experienced during prolonged athletic activities, such as running, basketball, or cardio workout.

Truth be told, the exact cause of a side stitch is unknown. There are several theories related to it. But which one is absolutely correct is yet to be determined.

The most common theory is that the increased blood flow in the liver and spleen during intense cardio movement causes the pain on the sides of the abdomen. Another theory suggests that pain is caused by internal organs while pulling down the diaphragm. The pain is also believed to be caused due to irritation in the lining of the abdominal and pelvic cavity. There is no clear answer to this common health concern. Researchers are still trying to pinpoint the exact cause.

How to deal with side stitches

As the exact cause of the pain is not known, it is difficult to say what can help. However, there are small tricks that have proven to be beneficial in reducing pain. Trying these tricks will provide you with some relief from the pain and let you finish your workout easily.