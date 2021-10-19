Here's why you shouldn't wear clothes after sex

when you have sex,

There is [usually] an excess of bodily fluids and the friction spreads the bacteria around.

When you have sex, there is [usually] an excess of bodily fluids and the friction spreads the bacteria around.

Wearing tight pants can cause pelvic pain, vaginal itching, or worse

Wearing tight or synthetic clothing, such as leggings, skinny jeans, gym clothing, and swimming costumes, can create an environment where problems like thrush are much more likely to develop.

Vaginal discharge (usually white, sometimes yellow, generally thick), pelvic pain, vaginal itching, and sometimes perineal or perianal itching, as common symptoms.