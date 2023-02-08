Honey: 4 simple ways this superfood can help in weight loss

To burn more calories, consume honey first thing in the morning and just before bed. Important compounds in honey help in weight loss by limiting appetite. Therefore, honey is the finest food to lose weight. You can put a spoonful of honey in your glass of water or your cup of green tea.

With its many health benefits, honey is an excellent alternative to refined sugars for those looking to manage their weight, but it’s important to use it correctly to get the most out of its healthful properties.

Here are 4 simple tips to use honey for weight management:

Substitute honey for sugar

In comparison to sugar, honey contains fewer calories, but its sweetness is still intense enough to make it a great choice for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth without drastically increasing their caloric intake. This means that by substituting honey for sugar, you could potentially end up taking in fewer calories than when using plain sugar.

Moreover, honey can be used in place of refined sugar in coffee, cereal, tea, and other beverages that need to be sweetened before consumption.

Use it as a pre-workout​

Honey works wonders for accelerating your body’s energy levels, and you can exert more effort during exercise if you have more energy. Therefore, a great way to increase your energy levels is to consume honey before or during exercise, giving your body the extra energy it needs to exercise at a higher intensity. If you eat a teaspoon of honey before working out, you’ll put in more effort and feel energetic throughout the workout. This will facilitate you to get the most out of your workout regimen and maximize the health advantages.​

Utilise honey to tamp down hunger

Honey contains an abundance of natural sugars, which can provide a sense of satisfaction, reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks, as honey is also known to have the power to quell the appetite. Even though one shouldn’t deprive themselves of food, it’s still important to watch the portion sizes. Hence, a spoonful of honey can give the body the energy it needs to function without throwing off the nutritional balance

Use it to facilitate digestion