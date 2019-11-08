Oatmeal Itchy Scalp Treatment

Ingredients

Oatmeal

Green Tea

Coffee Filter

Lavender Oil

Peppermint Oil

Rosemary Oil

Method

1. Boil distilled water. Remove from the heat and add green tea bags. Steep for 3 mins and remove tea bags.

2. Add oatmeal to tea and soak for 20 mins. Stirring occasionally.

3. Strain fluid through a coffee filter into a bowl or container.

4. Add oils to the mixture.

5. Let cool and dap liquid onto scalp and massage gently.

6. Let sit for 15 mins and rinse with water.

Oatmeal Dandruff Scrub

Ingredients

2 tbsp ground oatmeal

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp hair conditioner

Method

1. Shampoo hair to remove any products/build-up.

2. Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

3. Apply to scalp and massage into scalp using circular motions.

4. Rinse.

Oatmeal Dry Shampoo

Ingredients

Oatmeal

Method

1. Grind oatmeal down to a powder

2. Apply to scalp

3. Brush out excess