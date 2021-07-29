How to increase your sexual desire during menopause

The use of libido boosters is one of the most popular options. The hormonal upsets typical of this phase of life can often interfere in sexual relations, but it can also be an opportunity to rediscover yourself. Here are some of the best ways to boost your sexual desire during menopause.

Accept the change

If this is what you are thinking, if you are afraid of menopause, you need to take back yourself and your life. You must know that you are experiencing a normal phase in your life, nothing more. Menopause, even today, is perceived by some women as a negative moment in which the loss of fertility seems to coincide with the loss of one’s femininity.

Often, this negative view is the consequence of still widespread social legacies that can affect the experience of menopause and make it difficult for a woman to accept change in a serene way. Get rid of it all!

Eat well

Libido is directly influenced by testosterone. When its levels drop dramatically in menopause, the same happens to arousal and sexual desire. Furthermore, the symptoms of menopause can also affect the way women approach sex, making them feel less attractive, especially when the body begins to change its shape and round the waist – in addition to the potential risk of a swollen belly and increasing weight.

Eating well also helps boost sexual desire. In addition, the ‘maca herbal extract, with its tonic action that counters both physical fatigue and mental, can give even a sprint to libido and increase desire in menopause.

Find a solution to pain during sexual intercourse

The reduction in estrogen can also cause dryness and thickening of the vaginal wall, leading to pain or discomfort during sexual intercourse. Sex, however, must be a pleasure, and luckily, this can be remedied by using a good lubricant and moisturizer.