How to make shea butter cream at home


How to make shea butter cream at home

Shea butter protects and nourishes the skin to prevent drying.

How to make shea butter cream at home

How to make shea butter cream at home

Most of us are familiar with the great benefits of using coconut oil for body and hair. Any superfood, shea butter is a natural moisturizer which does wonders for body and hair.

Shea butter is a skin superfood that comes from the seeds of the fruit of the Shea (Karite) tree and that is naturally rich in vitamins A, E and F. It offers UV protection and provides the skin with essential fatty acids and the nutrients necessary for collagen production.

Shea butter is one of the most versatile natural beauty ingredients and you can use it as a main ingredient when preparing body cream.

READ ALSO:4 things you should never put on your face

  • Ingredients

1 cup organic raw shea butter (solid)

1/2 cup coconut oil (solid)

1/2 cup almond oil (liquid)

  • Method

Melt shea butter and coconut oil in the top of a double boiler. Remove from heat and let cool for 30 minutes. Traditionally, Put some water in a bigger pot, let the water boil and put the smaller pot with shea butter above the steam. Add base oils and essential oils and mix it.

READ ALSO: How to make deodorant at home

Stir in almond oil and essential oils of your choosing.

Place oil mixture in freezer or outside to chill.

Wait until oils start to partially solidify (see photo) then whip until a butter-like consistency is achieved.

Place in a clean, glass jar and enjoy! A little goes a long way.

