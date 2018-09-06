4 things you should never put on your face

news

Body lotion

The skin on our faces is much thinner than other parts of the body. Body lotions tend to be thicker and contain more fragrances than facial moisturizers that can lead to allergic reactions and breakouts.

To make sure your skin is maintaining a healthy balance of moisture and to prevent any breakouts make sure to use an oil-free and fragrance-free facial moisturizer.

Lemon juice

Lemons have a chemical called psoralen, and the psoralen makes you exquisitely sensitive to light. It activates in about 10 to 15 minutes, and it takes about 24 hours to wear off. So if you do that, and go out in the sun, you can actually blister.

Sugar

Sugar is a popular ingredient used in many face scrubs but using sugar as an exfoliant on the face can actually scratch and abrade the skin.

Avoid using products with hard shaped particles as they can cause microscopic tears in the skin and lead to breakouts.

Baking soda

Baking soda has high alkaline levels which can diminish the pH balance on our faces and lead to the really dry skin.

The pH in our skin is designed to act as a barrier and keep bacteria out. When this pH balance is disrupted, it can cause your face from being able to regulate its natural pH balance and lead to breakouts.