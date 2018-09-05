How to make deodorant at home

Did you know that many deodorants on the market contain aluminum and/or aluminum derivatives?
Due to its antibacterial properties, coconut does amazing wonders to your skin and under your armpit too.
Other ingredients such as arrowroot powder is a great ingredient because it can easily draw out the toxins when you sweat.
6 tbsp coconut oil
1/4 cup baking soda
1/4 cup arrowroot
Essential oils (optional)
Mix baking soda and arrowroot together in a medium-sized bowl.
Mash in coconut oil with a fork until well mixed.
Add oils if desired.
Store in small glass jar or old deodorant container for easy use.