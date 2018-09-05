Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make deodorant at home


How to make deodorant at home

Did you know that many deodorants on the market contain aluminum and/or aluminum derivatives?

  • Published:
DIY Homemade Deodorant play

Coconut oil has many wonderful uses for hair and skin such as deep conditioner, moisturizer, and cuticle cream, but did you ever think you can also use it make deodorant at home?

Due to its antibacterial properties, coconut does amazing wonders to your skin and under your armpit too.

Other ingredients such as arrowroot powder is a great ingredient because it can easily draw out the toxins when you sweat.

READ ALSO:5 teeth-staining foods you didn't know

Coconut Oil Deodorant Ingredients

  • 6 tbsp coconut oil

  • 1/4 cup baking soda

  • 1/4 cup arrowroot                                 

  • Essential oils (optional)

READ ALSO: 5 ways to get rid of pimples on your buttocks

  • Method

  1. Mix baking soda and arrowroot together in a medium-sized bowl.

  2. Mash in coconut oil with a fork until well mixed.

  3. Add oils if desired.

  4. Store in small glass jar or old deodorant container for easy use.

