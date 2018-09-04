Pulse.com.gh logo
5 teeth-staining foods you didn't know


Here are foods to avoid or brush diligently after consuming them.

Soft drinks play

Soft drinks

There is a compound called chromogens which give certain foods and drinks their strong color, and which can stain our teeth.

Foods and drinks containing a substance called tannin can also make your teeth much more susceptible to staining. Acids can wear down your teeth, increasing the chances of stains setting in.

  • Curry

Curry, with its high content of turmeric, produces yellow stains over time. Always combine curry with vegetables that help prevent stains, such as apples, carrots, cauliflower, and celery.

  • Red Wine

Red wine contains a substance called tannins that leave a dull gray residue on tooth enamel.

The acidic contains also affect oral pH; however, recent studies indicate that the antioxidants in red wine may help prevent cavities. You can enjoy a glass of red wine with family and friends but don’t forget to brush your teeth before bed.

  • Soft drinks

Sugary drinks and sugary snacks increase oral acidity and encourage the growth of harmful bacteria. Even sugar-free soft drinks are harmful, however, because carbonated drinks cause wearing of tooth enamel, making it more vulnerable to staining.

  • Soy sauce

It makes a great marinade or can be splashed into stews or used in sauces for meat and vegetables but the dark coloring of soy may linger on your teeth long after eating.

  • Teas

Many black, green, and herbal teas contain tannins, which naturally stain teeth and gums. Green tea leaves a dull gray stain on teeth, while black tea leaves yellowish stains, but even such herbal teas as chamomile and hibiscus may cause staining and discoloration if regularly consumed over time. Some studies suggest that adding a splash of milk or cream to your tea may reduce its tendency to stain your teeth.

