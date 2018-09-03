Pulse.com.gh logo
5 ways to get rid of pimples on your buttocks


Butt acne is a little bit different from facial acne, both in what causes it and how it’s treated.

Acne on the butt is likely caused by folliculitis, a condition that happens when bacteria gets into your hair follicles.

In general, acne can be uncomfortable no matter where it forms on your body. Here is how to treat the annoying red itchy and painful bumps.

  • Wash regularly

Personal hygiene is very important for general health. Use antibacterial soap to bath morning and evening to get rid of dirt and bacteria buildup from sweat.

  • Avoid fabric softeners

You should always check the ingredients used to manufacture laundry detergent before using it. That is why most brands of laundry detergent have a hypoallergenic version. If you suspect that detergent, fabric softeners, or dryer sheets may be causing you issues, switch to something without dyes or skip certain products altogether.

  • Saltwater solution

 Salt helps to cleanse pores deeply, balance oil production and thwart bacteria that can instigate breakouts and acne.

Mix 1 teaspoon of table salt with 2 cups of water and apply it the solution with a washcloth to areas with butt acne twice daily for a week.

  • Exfoliate

Gently cleansing and occasional exfoliating of your skin can help to remove any dead skin cells. Use cocoa butter, coconut oil, or a mild exfoliating wash helps get rid of dead skin cells and dirt that could contribute to clogged follicles and infection.

