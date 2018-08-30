Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

2 simple ways to nourish your skin using yogurt


Beauty Tips 2 simple ways to nourish your skin using yogurt

Yogurt contains anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties which kill acne-causing bacteria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2 simple ways nourish your skin using yogurt play

2 simple ways nourish your skin using yogurt

Plain yogurt is loaded with vitamins and minerals that helps nourishes and rejuvenate your skin when you use it to prepare your homemade face mask recipes.

Yogurt is a great ingredient for getting rid of acne naturally, as it contains anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties, as well as alpha hydroxyl acids, which kill acne-causing bacteria.

Check out two simple recipes you can try this weekend for a beautiful skin.

READ ALSO: How to get rid of adult acne

  • Avocado and Olive Oil Yogurt Face Mask

Ingredients

1 teaspoon yogurt

1 teaspoon olive oil

¼ avocado

Directions

Blend all ingredients until smooth or Mash to form a thick paste.

Slather a thick coat onto your clean face. Let it settle for 15 minutes.

Gently use warm water to rinse your face.

Splash cold water to close up your pores. Pat dry with a soft clean towel.

Moisturize your face as needed. If you want to go natural, use coconut or olive oil to moisturize.

READ ALSO: Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of aging

  • Yogurt and Strawberry Face Mask

Ingredients

2 very ripe strawberries

1 teaspoon raw honey

1 teaspoon probiotic yogurt

Directions

Mash ingredients with the back of a fork in a small mixing bowl.

Apply a thick coat of the mixture onto your clean face in a circular motion.

Sit for 15 minutes to let the mixture settle and dry out.

After the time is up, gently scrub off the face mask using warm water.

When the entire mask is off, splash cold water on your face to close up your pores. Pat dry with a soft towel.

If your face feels dry and stiff, you can use coconut or olive oil as a natural moisturizer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health matters: 5 diseases that can be detected through smell Health matters 5 diseases that can be detected through smell
Health Tips: 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aid Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aid
Women's health: Here's why your period is lasting longer than usual Women's health Here's why your period is lasting longer than usual
Photo shoot: Tips on how to prepare your baby for their first photo shoot Photo shoot Tips on how to prepare your baby for their first photo shoot
Bedroom matters: 5 reasons why a guy may not want to sleep with you Bedroom matters 5 reasons why a guy may not want to sleep with you
The Dark Side of Beauty: Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health The Dark Side of Beauty Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Recommended Videos

New Study Suggests: Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’ New Study Suggests Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’
Miss Ghana Controversy: 6 beauty queens who were stripped of their crowns or resigned Miss Ghana Controversy 6 beauty queens who were stripped of their crowns or resigned
Health Tips: 5 ways to reduce your risk for kidney cancer Health Tips 5 ways to reduce your risk for kidney cancer



Top Articles

1 Beauty Icons 10 female celebrities with the most beautiful smilesbullet
2 Beauty Tips Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of agingbullet
3 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 surprising beauty benefits of salt waterbullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Dental Hack 5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at homebullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
8 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant...bullet
9 Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for...bullet

Related Articles

Menstrual cramps The best foods to eat to reduce menstrual cramps
Laughter benefits 5 great reasons why you should laugh more
Beauty Tips 3 easy homemade treatment for your hands
Beauty Tips Try these egg face masks for glowing skin
Health Tips 5 foods your vagina wants you to eat
Beauty Tips 5 of the best hairstyles from Nana Ama Mcbrown every lady should try
Beauty Tips 5 ways to protect your hair and skin when swimming
Beauty Tips 5 beauty benefits of coconut oil you should know
Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aid
Health matters 5 diseases that can be detected through smell

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
6 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
7 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
8 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
9 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
10 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet

Beauty & Health

Health and fitness 5 things you should never do before a workout
Adult Acne
Beauty Tips How to get rid of adult acne
Coconut water Here's what happens to your body when you drink coconut water
Vaseline
Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?