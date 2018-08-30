2 simple ways to nourish your skin using yogurt

news

Plain yogurt is loaded with vitamins and minerals that helps nourishes and rejuvenate your skin when you use it to prepare your homemade face mask recipes.

Yogurt is a great ingredient for getting rid of acne naturally, as it contains anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties, as well as alpha hydroxyl acids, which kill acne-causing bacteria.

Check out two simple recipes you can try this weekend for a beautiful skin.

Avocado and Olive Oil Yogurt Face Mask

Ingredients

1 teaspoon yogurt

1 teaspoon olive oil

¼ avocado

Directions

Blend all ingredients until smooth or Mash to form a thick paste.

Slather a thick coat onto your clean face. Let it settle for 15 minutes.

Gently use warm water to rinse your face.

Splash cold water to close up your pores. Pat dry with a soft clean towel.

Moisturize your face as needed. If you want to go natural, use coconut or olive oil to moisturize.

Yogurt and Strawberry Face Mask

Ingredients

2 very ripe strawberries

1 teaspoon raw honey

1 teaspoon probiotic yogurt

Directions

Mash ingredients with the back of a fork in a small mixing bowl.

Apply a thick coat of the mixture onto your clean face in a circular motion.

Sit for 15 minutes to let the mixture settle and dry out.

After the time is up, gently scrub off the face mask using warm water.

When the entire mask is off, splash cold water on your face to close up your pores. Pat dry with a soft towel.

If your face feels dry and stiff, you can use coconut or olive oil as a natural moisturizer.