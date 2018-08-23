Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of aging

news

Some of us are familiar with coconut, banana, eggs and honey face masks for glowing skin but did you know papaya also has amazing skin benefits?

Papaya has an enzyme called papain that is responsible for skin whitening, reducing unwanted hair, exfoliating dead skin, repairing aging skin etc. It is also a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, pantothenic acid, folate, magnesium, and potassium.

Papaya, honey, and lemon face mask

Ingredients:

1/4 ripe papaya

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions:

Peel the papaya and blend until lump-free

Add the honey and lemon juice and mix well.

Apply the face mask onto your clean face and let it dry for 15 minutes.

Gently use warm water to loosen the face mask.

Do a final rinse off with cold water.

Pat your face dry with a clean towel.

Papaya cucumber banana face mask

Ingredients:

1/4 ripe papaya

1/4 cucumber

1/2 banana

Directions:

Peel and blend all ingredients in a blender until you get a smooth puree.

Slather the mixture onto your face, avoiding the areas around the eyes and mouth. Let it sink in for about 15 minutes.

When the time is up, first use warm water to loosen the face mask.

Finish rinsing off the mask with cold water.

Pat your face dry with a clean towel.