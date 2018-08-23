Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of aging


Beauty Tips Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of aging

It is also a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, pantothenic acid, folate, magnesium, and potassium.

  • Published:
Benefits of papaya for skin play

Benefits of papaya for skin

(Dermatocare)

Some of us are familiar with coconut, banana, eggs and honey face masks for glowing skin but did you know papaya also has amazing skin benefits?

Papaya has an enzyme called papain that is responsible for skin whitening, reducing unwanted hair, exfoliating dead skin, repairing aging skin etc. It is also a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, pantothenic acid, folate, magnesium, and potassium.

READ ALSO:How to whiten the teeth using banana peels

  • Papaya, honey, and lemon face mask

Ingredients:

1/4 ripe papaya

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions:

Peel the papaya and blend until lump-free

Add the honey and lemon juice and mix well.

Apply the face mask onto your clean face and let it dry for 15 minutes.

Gently use warm water to loosen the face mask.

Do a final rinse off with cold water.

Pat your face dry with a clean towel.

READ ALSO:5 ways to protect your hair and skin when swimming

  • Papaya cucumber banana face mask

Ingredients:

1/4 ripe papaya

1/4 cucumber

1/2 banana

Directions:

Peel and blend all ingredients in a blender until you get a smooth puree.

Slather the mixture onto your face, avoiding the areas around the eyes and mouth. Let it sink in for about 15 minutes.

When the time is up, first use warm water to loosen the face mask.

Finish rinsing off the mask with cold water.

Pat your face dry with a clean towel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Emergency Contraceptives: 5 ways you can still get pregnant even after taking P2 Emergency Contraceptives 5 ways you can still get pregnant even after taking P2
Period: 12 tampon mistakes you may be making unknowingly Period 12 tampon mistakes you may be making unknowingly
Health Tips: 4 reasons why pregnant women should enjoy more oral sex Health Tips 4 reasons why pregnant women should enjoy more oral sex
Dark armpits: How to use potatoes to get rid of dark arm pits Dark armpits How to use potatoes to get rid of dark arm pits
Endometriosis: 6 scary signs you could have endometriosis Endometriosis 6 scary signs you could have endometriosis
Hair: 7 incredible hair colors you have to try (Photos) Hair 7 incredible hair colors you have to try (Photos)

Recommended Videos

New Study Suggests: Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’ New Study Suggests Too much sleep ‘could lead to you dying younger’
Miss Ghana Controversy: 6 beauty queens who were stripped of their crowns or resigned Miss Ghana Controversy 6 beauty queens who were stripped of their crowns or resigned
Beauty Tip: Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial



Top Articles

1 Health Tips 4 reasons why pregnant women should enjoy more oral sexbullet
2 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why every man should own coconut oilbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 beauty benefits of coconut oil you should knowbullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 surprising beauty benefits of salt waterbullet
5 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
8 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
9 Immune system Sick of getting sick? Try these tips to...bullet
10 Beauty Tips Upclose of Becca’s angelic bridal makeup...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 foods your vagina wants you to eat
Beauty Tips 4 reasons why every man should own coconut oil
Babies 7 cute things you didn't know about babies
Nausea 5 natural ways to get rid of nausea
Beauty Tips 5 of the best hairstyles from Nana Ama Mcbrown every lady should try
Beauty Tips 7 items every woman should have in her makeup bag
Immune system Sick of getting sick? Try these tips to boost your immune system

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
6 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
7 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your...bullet
8 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care...bullet
9 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter...bullet
10 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet

Beauty & Health

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has shared fun photos of her vacation in Dubai and social media can't stop taking about a photo of her kissing a dolphin
Beauty Tips 5 ways to protect your hair and skin when swimming
Doctors operating on a patient.
Health Tips 5 foods to help you recover fast after surgery
Hangover 5 natural ways to beat a hangover
Pulse Foods 7 foods that make your buttocks bigger