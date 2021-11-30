Pregnant women have elevated levels of progesterone and reduced levels of estrogen, causing hair to begin to fall into its resting stage too early.
How to treat post-pregnancy hair loss
Women may experience hair fall after pregnancy because of fluctuating hormone levels.
After childbirth, new hair begins to grow, causing the hair that is in its resting phase to shed.
This typically occurs between three and six months post-childbirth, and most women attain normal hair growth patterns.
Some women experience acne, pigmentation, stretch marks, puff eyes, dark circles and hair loss, while others have the pregnancy glow which stays with them throughout.
- Eat healthy
Ensure your diet is rich in foods that contain antioxidants. Some good foods for the same are strawberry, apples, rajma, prunes, etc. The antioxidants help strengthen the roots.
- Keep your scalp and hair clean
Wash your scalp with a gentle anti-hair loss shampoo. Condition your hair to avoid breakage. If you are short of time, apply a leave-in conditioner.
- Avoid pulling and tying hair
Refrain from keeping your hair tied up tightly as this will strain your scalp and hair. Doing so will make your hair fall out easily.
- Vitamin supplements
Your post-pregnancy body will need some supplements to help you get back your strength. Ensure you take your vitamins like Vitamin B and C regularly to maintain fuller hair.
- Chemical treatments
Avoid colouring, straightening and perming your hair, as this may lead to hair loss. Also, these treatments are high maintenance, so unless you really have to get one of these done for a special occasion, it's best to stay away from them for a while.
During pregnancy, the hair is in the growing stage and the falling stage is slowed down. Hair can either go limp or frizzy and dry, common due to hormonal changes the fall could be twice as compared to normal. Post-delivery, the hormone levels come back to normal and the normal hair cycle is resumed.
