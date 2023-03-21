How to use rice water for hair growth, 3 best tips

Meanwhile, rice water has some magic to do to your hair.

Rice water contains vitamins B and E, which nourish the hair and improve its texture. It can soothe your scalp and reduce inflammation. It can help to reduce dandruff and improve hair elasticity.

Rice water can help in hair growth by providing inositol, amino acids, nutrients, minerals, antioxidants, and protection from free radicals and environmental stressors. It can also strengthen the hair roots and prevent breakage, leading to longer and healthier hair.

How to make rice water for hair?

It’s easy to make rice water at home. Here’s what to do:

Wash one cup of rice thoroughly with water and then add two cups of water.

After 30 minutes, strain the rice and collect the water in a container.

To use rice water on your hair, apply it and massage your scalp.

Leave it on your hair for 10 to 15 minutes, and then rinse with cool water.

Rice water with other natural ingredients for hair growth

You can always use rice water directly, but mixing it with other natural ingredients may enhance its benefits for hair growth

Here's a list below:

Rice water and alma

Eating is not the only way to enjoy the health benefits of amla. You can add amla to your rice water, as it is rich in vitamin C, which helps to nourish hair follicles, promote hair growth, and prevent hair loss.

Rice water and rosemary oil

Rosemary oil is believed to increase blood circulation in the scalp and also help stimulate hair growth. Combining it with rice water even does more magic. So, you can always use rosemary oil for hair growth.

Rice water and fenugreek seeds