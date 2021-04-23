How to use Spinach for hair growth

Growing your hair can be a real test of patience but with these spinach remedies and smoothie recipe, you can not only promote hair growth but also improve the overall health of your hair and scalp.

Spinach oil

A spinach and oil massage can help improve blood circulation while unclogging your pores and balancing oil production. This helps boost scalp health for healthy hair growth while conditioning your hair and tackling issues such as dryness or frizz.

Method: Blend half a cup of spinach until you get a smooth paste.

Use a cheesecloth to separate the pulp from the juice. Mix the pulp with your choice of carrier oil. If you have oily hair, use a light oil like jojoba or olive oil. For dry hair, use coconut or castor oil.

Massage the oil into your scalp for 15 minutes and then work it through the whole length of your hair.

Leave the oil on for an additional 45 minutes. Wash out the spinach oil with cool/lukewarm water and a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

Spinach smoothie

For your hair to grow out strong and healthy, your body has to be well-nourished. Using the topical spinach treatments in combination with consuming this smoothie will ensure that your hair remains healthy root to tip as it grows.

Method: Chop up one cup of papaya and one large Banana

Throw these into a blender and to it add the spinach and almond/coconut milk.

Blend the ingredients until you get a smooth mixture.

Spinach hair pack

The honey and oil in this pack help seal the nutrients and moisture in your hair, keeping it healthy and damage-free. It also helps soothe your scalp, and improve circulation to boost healthy hair growth.

Method: Throw the ingredients into a blender and blend until you get a smooth, consistent paste.

Apply this paste all over your scalp and work it through the entire length of your hair.

Once your hair and scalp are both covered in the spinach mixture, leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour.