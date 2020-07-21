A panty-liner is an absorbent piece of material used for feminine hygiene. It is similar to a pad but just not as thick as a pad.
Pulse.com.gh brings to you 5 good reasons why you should use a panty-liner every day:
It rescues you when your period shows up unexpectedly
To avoid surprises and embarrassing moments. A lot of women wear daily liners just in case their period pops up unexpectedly. Carrying a panty-liner in your bag is a great idea on days when your period appears unannounced and you can’t get a pad in time.
Helps with discharge
Some women use party-liners every day to manage vaginal discharge. Scented party-liners are a great option for discharge.
Absorb Postpartum Flow
Moms of new babies might use daily liners for the management of light postpartum flow a few weeks after giving birth.
Helps with Bladder Leaks
For women who have a sensitive bladder, panty-liners can be a solution to absorb light leakage.
Keeps you fresh all-day
Panty-liners specifically designed to be worn every day can help you feel confident and clean. They’re a simple way to stay feeling feminine and fresh.