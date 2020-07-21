A panty-liner is an absorbent piece of material used for feminine hygiene. It is similar to a pad but just not as thick as a pad.

Pulse.com.gh brings to you 5 good reasons why you should use a panty-liner every day:

It rescues you when your period shows up unexpectedly

To avoid surprises and embarrassing moments. A lot of women wear daily liners just in case their period pops up unexpectedly. Carrying a panty-liner in your bag is a great idea on days when your period appears unannounced and you can’t get a pad in time.

Helps with discharge

Some women use party-liners every day to manage vaginal discharge. Scented party-liners are a great option for discharge.

Absorb Postpartum Flow

Moms of new babies might use daily liners for the management of light postpartum flow a few weeks after giving birth.

Helps with Bladder Leaks

For women who have a sensitive bladder, panty-liners can be a solution to absorb light leakage.

Keeps you fresh all-day

Panty-liners specifically designed to be worn every day can help you feel confident and clean. They’re a simple way to stay feeling feminine and fresh.