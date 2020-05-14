Regardless, if you are a permed princess or you stick to being a proud natural girl, you can still make edges (also known as baby hairs) on your own.

Slicked and sleek baby hairs were once just a simple technique to keep children's hair in place, today, it is a hair statement.

Here are simple tips on how to make your own edges or baby hair.

Water your baby hairs

Use water on your baby hair before anything.

Dip your hand into the water and just rub on your baby hair to get them wet. If you have a spray bottle, you can use that too.

Use an edge control that works

You have to make sure your edge control actually controls edges. Some edge controls that influencers hype do not work for all types of hair.

So find one that works for you. There are great options in the market, you just need to find what works for your hair type.

Water your brush

Once you have applied the edge control and before you use your brush to make your swirly designs or brushing, dip that brush into water and then make your designs.

Ensure that your brush stays wet throughout so you might want to keep your water close by.

Tie it down

You’re done laying them but you are not done. To ensure they stay flat all day long, grab a scarf and tie around the edge of your hair.

This does not only ensure they stay flat, but it also cleans up the excess and leaves your edges neat.