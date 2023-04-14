ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

Berlinda Entsie

Numerous reasons could contribute to you having a light period.

Menstruation (WomensHealthMag)
Menstruation (WomensHealthMag)

Menstruation is the monthly shedding of the lining of your uterus. Menstruation is also known by the terms menses, menstrual period, cycle or period.

Recommended articles

However, not all have periods that are either too heavy, nor do they last too long. Some women have light periods.

Light periods could happen as a result of what you eat and how well you sleep. There are more factors that can lead to light periods.

Each woman’s menstrual flow indeed varies from one another. Some may experience heavy periods (menorrhagia) or scanty ones known as hypomenorrhea. Here are some reasons why some women get light periods.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Stress

Mental or physical stress can alter the length of your period, hormone levels and menstrual flow, causing irregularity during the monthly cycle, says Dr Gomes.

  • Diet

A poor diet invites a lot of health problems. It is a significant contributor to affecting a woman’s menstruation as well. It can lead to menstrual irregularities.

  • Sleep
ADVERTISEMENT

Not getting sufficient sleep or having irregular sleep patterns can contribute to hormone fluctuations. That results in irregularities in the blood flow affecting menstrual health.

  • Poor blood circulation

In these cases, the expert notes that it is important to avoid bad fats. They form cholesterol deposits in the arteries where the blood flow gets obstructed, resulting in a scanty flow.

  • PCOS

Reproductive conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may affect the menstrual flow due to changes in hormone levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

To improve light periods, try these simple tips:

  • Exercise

You might not be up for it, but exercising during periods helps to maintain a healthy body weight and boost menstrual flow. If you are not a fan of gymming, try yoga. It helps with the menstrual flow and also mood swings that fluctuate when you are down.

  • Stay hydrated
ADVERTISEMENT

A woman’s menstrual flow is not just about blood, but also other fluids where the liquid fraction is an estimated 90 percent water. Thicker blood is not easy to flow smoothly, so it is important to stay hydrated to increase bleeding during periods.

  • Eat beetroot

Beetroot is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, manganese, folic acid, and fibre. It increases haemoglobin levels which help to improve blood circulation and blood flow during menstruation, making your periods heavier

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watermelon

Try these watermelon face recipes for glowing skin

Foods to help women get pregnant faster

6 foods that can help women get pregnant faster

Men commit more suicide in Ghana than women

70% of suicides in Ghana are committed by men - Psychiatrist explains why

Easter Idea

Easter outfit ideas: 6 looks to go easy and classy