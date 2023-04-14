Light periods? Here's why women experience these irregularities, remedies

However, not all have periods that are either too heavy, nor do they last too long. Some women have light periods.

Light periods could happen as a result of what you eat and how well you sleep. There are more factors that can lead to light periods.

Each woman’s menstrual flow indeed varies from one another. Some may experience heavy periods (menorrhagia) or scanty ones known as hypomenorrhea. Here are some reasons why some women get light periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stress

Mental or physical stress can alter the length of your period, hormone levels and menstrual flow, causing irregularity during the monthly cycle, says Dr Gomes.

Diet

A poor diet invites a lot of health problems. It is a significant contributor to affecting a woman’s menstruation as well. It can lead to menstrual irregularities.

Sleep

ADVERTISEMENT

Not getting sufficient sleep or having irregular sleep patterns can contribute to hormone fluctuations. That results in irregularities in the blood flow affecting menstrual health.

Poor blood circulation

In these cases, the expert notes that it is important to avoid bad fats. They form cholesterol deposits in the arteries where the blood flow gets obstructed, resulting in a scanty flow.

PCOS

Reproductive conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may affect the menstrual flow due to changes in hormone levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ways to improve light periods

To improve light periods, try these simple tips:

Exercise

You might not be up for it, but exercising during periods helps to maintain a healthy body weight and boost menstrual flow. If you are not a fan of gymming, try yoga. It helps with the menstrual flow and also mood swings that fluctuate when you are down.

Stay hydrated

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman’s menstrual flow is not just about blood, but also other fluids where the liquid fraction is an estimated 90 percent water. Thicker blood is not easy to flow smoothly, so it is important to stay hydrated to increase bleeding during periods.

Eat beetroot